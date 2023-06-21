How Delhi Metro replied to viral pic of couple’s PDA during commute

Is it acceptable for couples to show affection while commuting on public transport? While some may say that it is acceptable, there are others who may feel uncomfortable with any form of PDA between couples. Over the past few weeks, many have taken to social media to share their discomfort over such acts. One such post was shared on Twitter on June 17. The post is accompanied with a picture that shows a couple embracing each other during the metro ride. The post has prompted people to post various comments and among them is a response from the metro authorities. Even the reply has created a chatter among people with many saying this wasn’t the response they expected.

Delhi Metro took to Twitter to reply to the viral pic of a couple's PDA (representational image). (Unspalsh/ALIF MOHAMMED)

Twitter user Bhagat S Chingsubam shared the picture. “Scenes at #DelhiMetro #yellowline adjacent to T2C14 towards HUDA City center,” they wrote and tagged the Delhi Metro Twitter page. Their post soon received a reply from Delhi Metro authorities.

Here’s how Delhi Metro replied to the pic of the couple inside a coach:

How did Twitter react to Delhi Metro’s reply?

People posted various comments while reacting to the post. Just like this individual who wrote, “Utterly nonsense response.” Another person added, “Guess what? They must have left.” A third added, “His only inconvenience is that he is jealous. There is nothing you can do”.

