Woman uses hair straightener in Delhi Metro, video goes viral. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 19, 2023 04:22 PM IST

A woman's video from Delhi Metro has gone viral. It shows the woman using a straightener inside the moving train.

In the recent past, there have been several incidents reported by Delhi Metro that have left people stunned. From people making reels inside the train to a few dancing in them, several such incidents have shocked people. Now, another such occurrence from the Delhi Metro is going viral. It shows a woman straitening her inside the metro!

Woman uses hair straightener in Delhi Metro.
Woman uses hair straightener in Delhi Metro.(Twitter/@HasnaZarooriHai )

"Delhi metro ki baat he alag hai," wrote Twitter user @HasnaZarooriHai as they shared a video of the woman. The clip shows that the woman has attached her hair straightener in the electric socket provided inside metro. She is standing and straitening her hair.

Watch the video of the woman straitening her inside the Delhi metro:

This post was shared on June 17. Since being posted, it has been viewed over one lakh times. The share has also received more than 1400 likes and several comments.

See what are people saying about this viral clip:

An individual wrote, "This is much much better than earlier ones. We don’t know her personal life, she may be busy, maybe her place did not have electricity when she was getting ready so she got creative. This is still better." A second added, "Maybe going to some party. Utilising public property, why overreact? She is also a tax payer." "Multipurpose transport," shared a third.

