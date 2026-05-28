'How do you take risks with EMIs?' Gurgaon man’s post resonates with working professionals

Have you ever dreamed of quitting your corporate job and starting a business of your own? It is a thought that crosses the minds of many young professionals, especially during late-night conversations over coffee with friends. The idea of becoming your own boss and building something meaningful sounds exciting, but how easy is it to actually take that risk? A recent LinkedIn post has sparked discussion online after it highlighted the reality behind startup dreams and the financial responsibilities that often stop people from pursuing them. The startup urge is strong, but so is the weight of responsibility. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

The post was shared by Nischay Sabherwal on LinkedIn. In it, he recalled meeting an old college friend at a coffee shop in Gurgaon. The two were discussing careers, life after work and future plans when his friend said something many professionals can relate to: “Bro, I'm not made for this corporate life. I'll build something of my own.”

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At first, the statement sounded ambitious and inspiring. However, the conversation took a different turn just a few minutes later when the friend proudly showed off his new top-model Hyundai Creta. According to the post, the car came with a monthly EMI of ₹35,000 that he would be paying for the next seven years. That moment, Sabherwal said, completely changed the way he looked at the conversation about taking risks and building a startup.