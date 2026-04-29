Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer explains why intermittent fasting is not working for you, shares one big mistake

Intermittent fasting is hailed for weight loss primarily because you fast for a significant period of time, usually divided into eating and fasting windows. During the fasting window, your body is said to burn stored fat for energy. But there is a common mistake that may derail intermittent fasting and make it less effective in real life than it appears on paper.



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Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who has worked with Bollywood actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, decoded why intermittent fasting may not work for everyone.

Mistake that reduces the effectiveness of intermittent fasting The fitness coach described how most people skip breakfast because, in theory, it fits the fasting model, but in practice, it becomes a bit challenging. As one heads to the office, occupied in multiple back-to-back meetings, high tension builds, and to cope with it, they consume caffeine, which can further spike stress levels, leading to irritability and emotional outbursts.

"See, fasting can work, but not for a high-stress lifestyle,” Siddharth added. While you may burn fat, during this time, you may also become more emotionally volatile if you are not well-prepared, or if intermittent fasting is not compatible with your lifestyle.



He also challenged the copy-paste wellness culture, explaining that just because something works for someone else does not mean it will work for you, too. It depends on context, lifestyle and personal needs.