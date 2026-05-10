Indian-origin influencer looks for corporate job, wants to quit content creation despite money, glamour

An Indian-origin, Dubai-based influencer has said that she wants to give up content creation as a career and look for a corporate job instead. Twinkle Stanly shared an Instagram video last week where she opened up about the emotional and creative burnout she experienced after spending nearly two years as a full-time content creator. Twinkle Stanly wants to look for a corporate job again

In the video, Stanly described the “brutal, unfiltered, honest truth” about being an influencer, saying that despite the glamour associated with social media fame, she no longer feels fulfilled by the lifestyle.

From corporate job to content creation “I quit my job nearly two years ago to live the dream and become a full-time influencer and content creator. And now I am looking for a job again,” Stanly said in her video.

The Dubai-based influencer clarified that her decision had “nothing to do with money”, adding that she was “doing the best that I’ve ever done” financially. Instead, she explained that the issue was the lack of stimulation, structure and meaningful experiences in her day-to-day life.

According to Stanly, she first gained popularity on Instagram while working a demanding full-time job and simultaneously navigating major life changes, including leaving what she described as a toxic relationship and moving into her first studio apartment.

“There was a lot going on for me, which naturally inspired me to go a little bit out there and start making videos,” she said. “I was actively living a happening life and processing it by talking about it on socials.”

She managed both her corporate job and social media career for nearly a year before eventually quitting her job, saying content creation was taking less time while bringing in significantly more money.