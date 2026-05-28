Woman with ₹90k government job breaks down her monthly expenses: ‘It’s a bit less’
A government employee has broken down her monthly expenses, explaining how she manages to survive in the national capital on just ₹25,000 per month
A Delhi-based government employee has broken down her monthly expenses in an Instagram video, explaining how she manages to survive in the national capital on just ₹25,000 per month. Kritika, who works as an Assistant Section Officer, acknowledged that her expenditure might seem on the lower side, especially given that she lives in a tier-1 city.
“I know it’s a bit less, but this is how much I spend as a 28-year-old government officer living in New Delhi,” she said. In the comments section, the government employee revealed that she gets a salary of ₹90,000 in-hand every month.
(Also read: Microsoft techie couple in Noida breaks down ₹1.6 lakh monthly expenses, says city feels balanced despite rising costs)
Monthly expenses in New Delhi
Kritika said that she lives in a 2BHK flat with a flatmate. Her share of the rent comes to ₹11,500 per month. This also makes up her biggest expense.
For food, she and her flatmate have a maid who comes daily and charges ₹5,000. Kritika’s share is ₹2,500 per month.
On groceries and other miscellaneous items ordered through Blinkit, Zepto etc, the 28-year-old spends anywhere between ₹4,000 to 5,000 per month.
She manages to save on expensive cabs and public transport because she drives a two-wheeler. “For commuting, I have a scooty jiska petrol around ₹1,500 per month cost karta hai,” she said in her video.
Kritika also explained that she has never received an electricity bill “thanks to the Delhi government”. Her WiFi, gas, RO etc cost around ₹1,000, and as she relies on family and friends for entertainment subscriptions like Netflix, her cost for those is zero.
On shopping for clothes and personal care items through websites like Myntra and Nykaa, she spends between ₹3,000 to 4,000 per month.
Finally, Kritika said that she spends a maximum of ₹2,000 per month on eating out. “Kyunki main achchi bachchi hun, main ghar ka khaana khaati hun (I’m a good kid, I eat home-cooked meals),” she explained.
(Also read: IIT scholar says living a minimalist life in NCR costs ₹85-95k a month for 2 people, sparks discussion)
All in all, the Delhi-based government employee spends ₹25,000 of her ₹90,000 monthly salary.
In the video, Kritika acknowledged that there are one-time expenses that she is not counting towards her monthly spend. These include trips or purchases like a mattress.
In the comments section, she also revealed that she was selected through the SSC CGL exam in 2022 and is a Level 7 government employee.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More