Woman with ₹90k government job breaks down her monthly expenses: ‘It’s a bit less’

A Delhi-based government employee has broken down her monthly expenses in an Instagram video, explaining how she manages to survive in the national capital on just ₹25,000 per month. Kritika, who works as an Assistant Section Officer, acknowledged that her expenditure might seem on the lower side, especially given that she lives in a tier-1 city. A Delhi-based woman in a government job breaks down her monthly expenses. (Instagram/@tweetikaa)

“I know it’s a bit less, but this is how much I spend as a 28-year-old government officer living in New Delhi,” she said. In the comments section, the government employee revealed that she gets a salary of ₹90,000 in-hand every month.

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Monthly expenses in New Delhi Kritika said that she lives in a 2BHK flat with a flatmate. Her share of the rent comes to ₹11,500 per month. This also makes up her biggest expense.

For food, she and her flatmate have a maid who comes daily and charges ₹5,000. Kritika’s share is ₹2,500 per month.

On groceries and other miscellaneous items ordered through Blinkit, Zepto etc, the 28-year-old spends anywhere between ₹4,000 to 5,000 per month.

She manages to save on expensive cabs and public transport because she drives a two-wheeler. “For commuting, I have a scooty jiska petrol around ₹1,500 per month cost karta hai,” she said in her video.