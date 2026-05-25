Microsoft techie couple in Noida breaks down ₹1.6 lakh monthly expenses, says city feels balanced despite rising costs

A couple working as software engineers at Microsoft in Noida has opened up about their monthly expenses, lifestyle choices and why they continue to prefer the city despite a steady rise in the cost of living. A tech couple working at Microsoft opened up about their ₹1.6 lakh monthly expenses and life in Noida. (Also read: Senior techie on switching from Microsoft to Atlassian: ‘3 months nearly broke me’) Speaking to HT.com, Chhavi Maheshwari shared how she and her husband, Ripesh Yadav, manage their finances as a working couple and why Noida feels like the right mix of professional opportunity, family comfort and urban convenience. Chhavi, who is originally from Purkazi in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, works as a software engineer at Microsoft. Her husband Ripesh Yadav, who is from Jaspur in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, is also a software engineer at the company. Both completed their B.Tech in Computer Science from the National Institute of Technology Uttarakhand between 2014 and 2018. “I am a software engineer currently working at Microsoft in Noida. Me and my husband completed B.Tech in Computer Science from National Institute Of Technology Uttarakhand (2014–2018). We started our career at Samsung Noida in 2018, later moved to Goldman Sachs in 2020, and joined Microsoft in 2022. My journey has been a mix of learning, growth, and adapting to different roles across organisations,” Chhavi said. (Also read: Indian Microsoft techie overcomes 7 H-1B rejections to achieve green card dream) From Samsung To Microsoft Chhavi and Ripesh started their professional journey in Noida in 2018 after completing their engineering degrees. Their first workplace was Samsung Noida, after which they moved to Goldman Sachs in 2020. In January 2022, both joined Microsoft as software engineers. “Both of us are working as Software Engineers at Microsoft. We both joined Microsoft around January 2022,” Chhavi said. The couple has now been living in Noida for around eight years. “We have been in Noida since 2018 and currently we stay at Sector 75, Central Noida,” she said.

A Microsoft techie couple shared how they managed ₹1.6 lakh monthly expenses while living in Noida since 2018.

Why they chose Noida For Chhavi and Ripesh, the decision to continue living in Noida was not only about work. While their jobs played a role, Chhavi said the biggest reason was the city’s proximity to both their families. “The main reason we chose Noida is family proximity and emotional comfort. Muzaffarnagar is around 2.5 hours away & Jaspur is around 4 hours away. This makes it easy to stay connected with both families, which gives Noida a strong ‘home-like’ feeling for us. Work was also a factor, but family connectivity played the biggest role,” she said. For many working couples in the National Capital Region, Noida offers a middle ground between career opportunities and access to family support. In Chhavi and Ripesh’s case, the city allows them to live independently while staying close enough to visit their families without major travel planning. Their monthly rent And housing costs The couple lives in a 2BHK semi furnished apartment in Sector 75. Their monthly rent is around ₹35,000. “We live in a 2BHK semi-furnished apartment, and the monthly rent is approximately ₹35,000,” Chhavi shared. Apart from rent, housing related expenses form a significant part of their monthly budget. These include maintenance charges, electricity, internet and other utility costs. Chhavi said they spend roughly ₹20,000 a month on such expenses. “Apart from rent, we roughly spend around ₹20000 per month on maintenance, electricity, internet,” she said. In her expense breakup, she estimated utilities and maintenance at around ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month. This shows that while rent is the largest fixed housing cost, the additional recurring charges can also become a sizeable monthly expense for couples living in apartment societies. Food, groceries and eating out Chhavi said their average monthly grocery and household spending comes to around ₹20,000. “Our average grocery and household expenses are around ₹20,000 per month,” she said. Eating out, ordering food, visiting cafes and weekend outings are another regular part of their monthly spending. The couple spends around ₹20,000 per month on food delivery, dining out and outings. “We usually spend around ₹20000 per month on food delivery, dining out, and weekend outings,” Chhavi said. In the rough breakup, she placed eating out expenses between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000. For young couples living in urban areas, such costs often rise gradually, especially when weekend plans, cafe visits and food delivery become part of the routine. Commute and lifestyle expenses For office commute, the couple largely depends on Microsoft’s office transport facility. Chhavi said they occasionally use their own car, especially for outings or vacations. “For the office, we use office transport facility. Occasionally we also travel with own car If we are going out for vacation then it is more otherwise less,” she said. Their monthly transport expense is around ₹8,000 to ₹12,000, depending on travel and usage. Since they do not rely heavily on daily cabs or personal vehicle commute for office, this cost remains relatively controlled. Lifestyle expenses, however, add another ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 a month. These include shopping, subscriptions, personal care, entertainment and social outings. “Our lifestyle expenses (shopping, subscriptions, personal care, etc.) are approximately ₹10,000– ₹15,000 per month,” Chhavi said. In the detailed breakup, she put lifestyle spending at ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 a month, depending on the month and the nature of expenses.

A couple working at Microsoft in Noida said rising costs were balanced by family comfort and quality lifestyle.