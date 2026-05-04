Indian Microsoft techie overcomes 7 H-1B rejections to achieve green card dream

An Indian-origin woman working for Microsoft in the US has shared a glimpse of her arduous journey that ultimately led to a green card. Aishani B, a senior software engineer at Microsoft US, said that her H-1B application was rejected seven times before she got a green card. The Indian woman said her H-1B application was rejected seven times before she got a green card (AI-generated image)

A green card is the common name for the US Permanent Resident Card which allows a non-US citizen to live and work permanently in the United States. An H-1B visa, on the other hand, allows foreigners to work in specialised professions in the US. Unlike a green card, an H-1B visa is temporary and usually valid for three years.

Seven H-1B rejections Aishani said that between 2019 and 2025, she entered the H-1B lottery seven times. She was rejected each time.

“I entered the H1B lottery 7 times between 2019 and 2025. I didn’t get selected. Not once,” the Indian-American techie said in her LinkedIn post.

She admitted that the first rejection made her feel bad. By the second rejection, she had started to rationalise.

“The first rejection stings. The second, you rationalize,” she revealed. “By the third, fourth, fifth — you stop telling people. Not because you’re ashamed. But because there’s nothing new to say.”

(Also read: Indian woman claims H-1B visa got 'cancelled' at Abu Dhabi preclearance: 'Overstayed in India')