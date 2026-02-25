Indian woman claims H-1B visa got 'cancelled' at Abu Dhabi preclearance: 'Overstayed in India'

An H-1B visa holder has claimed that her passport was stamped “cancelled and withdrawn” during US preclearance at Abu Dhabi International Airport, leaving her stranded and unable to return to her job in the United States. US visa rules have witnessed significant changes under the Donald Trump administration. (Unsplash/Representational image)

In a now-deleted Reddit post that has since gone viral on X, the woman said she works full-time in the US and had travelled to India in November to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday. She said there were no initial issues with visa stamping as their appointments had been scheduled before December 12, 2025, before the US visa chaos began.

According to her post, she and her husband completed their H-1B visa stamping on December 12. They were scheduled to fly back to the US in January. While her husband was cleared at the US preclearance facility in Abu Dhabi without any trouble, she was flagged for review and sent for “secondary inspection”.

The woman detailed the questions she faced during preclearance. Officials asked her how long she had stayed in India and whether she had continued working while there. She said she had remained in India for two months, describing the period as partly vacation and partly work.

She was then asked to prove that working remotely from India was authorised under her Labour Condition Application (LCA). According to her, her LCA did not include provisions permitting overseas remote work.

The Redditor said she was informed that she had “overstayed” in India and that receiving payment while working from India for a US company was against US law. “They cancelled my visa and stamped ‘Cancelled and Withdrawn’ on my passport. I was told that I would need to go for visa stamping again. However, there are currently no visa appointment slots available,” she wrote.

She added that her company’s immigration attorney had advised her that there is no explicit rule prohibiting remote work from India while employed by a US company and suggested she apply for stamping again. However, with no appointment slots currently available, she said she was extremely stressed and unsure about her next steps.