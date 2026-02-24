32-year-old laid off in US moves back to Hyderabad, says 'It feels like I’ve gone back 9 years'

A 32-year-old professional who returned to India after nearly 9 years in the US has sparked a discussion online about reverse migration, identity and second thoughts. In a Reddit post titled “NRIs returning back to India and questioning the decision,” the Hyderabad-based man shared how being laid off while on an H-1B visa forced him to move back home. 5 months later, he says the reality of the shift is only just sinking in. The Hyderabad-based man shared how being laid off while on an H1B visa forced him to move back home. (Pexels/Representational Image)

“I recently moved back to India (Hyderabad) from the US after almost 9 years due to visa issues. I was on an H1B and got laid off, so I had to move back,” he wrote. “Although I had initially made up my mind, reality has started to sink in now,” he continued.

The user went on to reflect on the duality of his experience abroad. While he admitted life in the US was “not all roses and sunshine” and that he often struggled with a lack of meaningful connections, he said he deeply valued the quality of life he had there.

The OP said moving back to Hyderabad and living with his parents has been comforting, but he added that it also feels disorienting. “I started to feel like I’ve gone back 9 years and am living the same life again. Now, I feel like going back to the US,” he wrote.

The situation has been further complicated by personal developments. He shared that several of his friends are now moving to the US through company transfers, and his girlfriend, with whom he broke up a month ago, is also relocating there. “All of this amplifies my feeling of wanting to go back as well,” he admitted.

The user said that although he did not exhaust his full 6-year H1B term, his I-140 petition was not approved. He now hopes his current employer in India may help him find a way back, though he remains uncertain about how feasible that would be.