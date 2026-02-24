32-year-old laid off in US moves back to Hyderabad, says 'It feels like I’ve gone back 9 years'
A 32-year-old man laid off in the US moved back to Hyderabad but now says he feels like returning, sparking discussion on reverse migration.
A 32-year-old professional who returned to India after nearly 9 years in the US has sparked a discussion online about reverse migration, identity and second thoughts. In a Reddit post titled “NRIs returning back to India and questioning the decision,” the Hyderabad-based man shared how being laid off while on an H-1B visa forced him to move back home. 5 months later, he says the reality of the shift is only just sinking in.
“I recently moved back to India (Hyderabad) from the US after almost 9 years due to visa issues. I was on an H1B and got laid off, so I had to move back,” he wrote. “Although I had initially made up my mind, reality has started to sink in now,” he continued.
The user went on to reflect on the duality of his experience abroad. While he admitted life in the US was “not all roses and sunshine” and that he often struggled with a lack of meaningful connections, he said he deeply valued the quality of life he had there.
The OP said moving back to Hyderabad and living with his parents has been comforting, but he added that it also feels disorienting. “I started to feel like I’ve gone back 9 years and am living the same life again. Now, I feel like going back to the US,” he wrote.
The situation has been further complicated by personal developments. He shared that several of his friends are now moving to the US through company transfers, and his girlfriend, with whom he broke up a month ago, is also relocating there. “All of this amplifies my feeling of wanting to go back as well,” he admitted.
The user said that although he did not exhaust his full 6-year H1B term, his I-140 petition was not approved. He now hopes his current employer in India may help him find a way back, though he remains uncertain about how feasible that would be.
Social media reactions
The post drew a range of responses. One user wrote, “I moved back last year after 11 years in the US. It takes about a year to settle in. Added that you’re going through emotionally rough time - GF moving there, it delays the settling period. Grass always looks greener on the other side but It gets better here. You’ve made a decision so don’t look back.”
“US is not going anywhere, enjoy your time in India, many people in US wish for spending time in India,” commented another.
“Its all about ur mind playing different games with different emotions… don’t make decision to go back because others are going there… also it will take at least 2 yrs for u to settle in India. It’s not easy after u enjoyed all freedom and quality of life there… it is easy to adjust in upgraded life than to adjust in life where i have daily struggles. But at the end u have to make up ur mind for where to stay and if u made a choice of us then there’re other options u have to explore,” wrote a third user.
“You're 32. You came back because of 'visa issue'. That's not a decision. Youre one of the few who ever get to live abroad. Cherish the memories and seriously move on,” expressed another.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
