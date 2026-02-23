Indian-origin CEO hits back at racist troll: '15 of my cousins came here on H-1B, paid millions in taxes'
An Indian-origin CEO defended H-1B workers after a post on X accused them of cheating their way into the US and buying million-dollar homes.
A social media post targeting Telugu-speaking Indians has triggered outrage online, after a Texas-based user alleged that members of the community “cheat” their way into the US and buy expensive homes.
It all started when an X user shared a screenshot from a Texas Facebook community. In the post, an Indian-origin resident sought recommendations for luxury “new construction” homes in the affluent Frisco or Prosper neighbourhoods, with a budget between $1 million and $2 million.
The screenshot was then reposted by X user “The Repatriator”, who made a racist remark aimed at the Telugu-speaking community. “Be a Telugu, live in a shack with 20 relatives in telugulands — win an H-1B lottery, come to America on fake docs and suddenly be able to afford a brand new 1–2 M dollar home. That makes sense,” the user wrote.
The comment quickly drew criticism, including from Indian-origin entrepreneur Nitish Kannan, CEO of a payment app, who strongly defended Indian immigrants and H-1B visa holders. Kannan said he saw nothing wrong with an Indian wanting to purchase property in the US and pushed back against the claim that immigrants succeed through fraudulent means. “Because everybody on the H-1B visa makes six figures a year working in tech jobs by the way, nobody is stopping you from getting a job in technology or studying or working hard,” he wrote.
He also cited his family’s experience to counter the allegations. “15 of my cousins came here on an H1B visa and they all make over six or seven figures and they all own homes and have become citizens. 100% of my family are multimillionaires and owned multiple homes and have paid tens of millions of dollars in taxes,” Kannan said.
Responding to the common “job-stealer” argument often directed at immigrants, he added that members of his family had contributed significantly to the US economy. “My other cousin co-founded a conference company, makes $15 million a year, pays millions in taxes, employs hundreds,” he wrote.
When another X user alleged that “most if not all of them probably paid for fake degrees from India and scammed their way here,” Kannan rebutted the claim, saying, “All of them went to college in America and got master’s and PhD degrees.”
(Also Read: H-1B holder torn between US career and moving to India to care for grieving mother)
How did social media react?
The exchange has since gone viral, sparking broader conversation about H-1B visa holders.
One user wrote, “You’re literally assuming bs and crying foul that someone else is beating you at your own game. It was a generational choice to not learn hard sciences and get drugged on freebies while others were working hard building the west & paying taxes for your leisure.”
“Yes, I am a Telugu, live in $1- 2M house in TX, earned grad degrees, worked on H1B, lawfully received green card waiting in line, and US citizenship.Made America Great again by winning 13 Innovator of the year awards at NASA,US National Award for Space Achievement Stellar Award,” commented another.
“By the way, they’re spending money in America and keeping home price is stable. You should be thanking everybody that comes here,” wrote one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More