Indian-origin CEO hits back at racist troll: '15 of my cousins came here on H-1B, paid millions in taxes'

A social media post targeting Telugu-speaking Indians has triggered outrage online, after a Texas-based user alleged that members of the community “cheat” their way into the US and buy expensive homes. The exchange has since gone viral, sparking broader conversation about H-1B visa holders. (X/@nitut1)

It all started when an X user shared a screenshot from a Texas Facebook community. In the post, an Indian-origin resident sought recommendations for luxury “new construction” homes in the affluent Frisco or Prosper neighbourhoods, with a budget between $1 million and $2 million.

The screenshot was then reposted by X user “The Repatriator”, who made a racist remark aimed at the Telugu-speaking community. “Be a Telugu, live in a shack with 20 relatives in telugulands — win an H-1B lottery, come to America on fake docs and suddenly be able to afford a brand new 1–2 M dollar home. That makes sense,” the user wrote.

The comment quickly drew criticism, including from Indian-origin entrepreneur Nitish Kannan, CEO of a payment app, who strongly defended Indian immigrants and H-1B visa holders. Kannan said he saw nothing wrong with an Indian wanting to purchase property in the US and pushed back against the claim that immigrants succeed through fraudulent means. “Because everybody on the H-1B visa makes six figures a year working in tech jobs by the way, nobody is stopping you from getting a job in technology or studying or working hard,” he wrote.

He also cited his family’s experience to counter the allegations. “15 of my cousins came here on an H1B visa and they all make over six or seven figures and they all own homes and have become citizens. 100% of my family are multimillionaires and owned multiple homes and have paid tens of millions of dollars in taxes,” Kannan said.