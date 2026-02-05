H-1B holder torn between US career and moving to India to care for grieving mother

After a decade in the US, a 35-year-old H1-B holder found himself at a crossroads that no amount of professional success could resolve. Following the sudden death of his father, he is now the primary emotional anchor for his grieving mother in Hyderabad. However, two previous attempts to move back to India left him struggling. In a Reddit post, he shared that now he faces a heartbreaking choice: preserve his mental health and US career, or return to a lifestyle he can no longer navigate to care for his mother. HT Image

“Torn between my H1-B career and moving back to India to support my grieving mother,” the Reddit user wrote.

Also Read: ‘An IITian selling pani puri in London’: Why this NRI traded corporate life to run a supper club Explaining his situation, the NRI wrote, “I’m a 35-year-old single male on an H1-B, living in the US for 10 years. I recently lost my father to a sudden heart stroke. My mother, who relied on him completely, is currently with me in the US on a visitor visa, but her 6-month stay is ending soon.”

He continued, “I have siblings in the US, but I’ve always been the one primarily responsible for our parents' care to avoid putting pressure on them. One of my brothers plans to move back to India next year, but for now, the weight is on me. My mother is uneducated and specifically prefers my care over anyone else's.”

He added, “I am completely torn. On one hand, the thought of leaving her alone in India is eating me alive. On the other hand, I’ve tried living back home twice (6 months in 2020 and a full year in 2024), and honestly, I struggled immensely.”

He talked some more about the hurdles he faced when he tried settling in India. The Redditor also discussed his dilemma. He ended the post by seeking advice from other Reddit users.