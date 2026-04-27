Senior techie on switching from Microsoft to Atlassian: ‘3 months nearly broke me’

Last year, Puneet Patwari left his role as Senior Software Engineer at Microsoft and joined Atlassian as Principal Software Engineer. On paper, it looked like a smooth success story. Patwari, however, says the three months he spent preparing for a job switch nearly broke him. Puneet Patwari opens up about the real cost of job switching In a thread shared on the social media platform X yesterday, Patwari warned that while switching jobs can boost salary and career growth, people often underestimate the intense personal and mental cost involved. (Also read: Man’s salary jumps from ₹2.6 LPA to ₹85 LPA in 8 years after 5 job switches: ‘Skills compound, smart switching pays’) ‘3 months nearly broke me’ “Last year, I cracked Atlassian’s loop, moved into a Principal Engineer role, and had offers from Amazon, Salesforce, Deliveroo, Walmart and Confluent on the table. On LinkedIn it looks like a clean success story,” Patwari said in his X post. “In reality, those three months nearly broke me,” he revealed. The principal engineer at Atlassian acknowledged that switching jobs brings salary growth, but said that switching without a plan can actually cause damage.

“Switching works. But if you do not understand what a serious switch actually demands, you can spend a year prepping with zero progress and a lot of damage,” he said. The toll of preparation Patwari went on to list the physical and mental toll that switching took on him. He cautioned that successful job-switch preparation requires focused planning, sacrifices, and support systems, especially for professionals balancing full-time work and family responsibilities. As a full-time employee and father to a young child, Patwari already had limited time on his hands. (Also read: Candidate rejected for switching jobs every 3 years: ‘Expected to stay in company for 20 years’) “I am a father to a young kid. My wife works. I had a full-time job. I was relearning DSA after years, brushing up on system design, and still trying to be present as a dad and husband,” he said. He warned people who are already in full-time jobs to be aware of how packed their days will look if they are preparing to switch.