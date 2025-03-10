Candidate rejected for switching jobs every 3 years: ‘Expected to stay in company for 20 years’

A job seeker recently shared his experience of being rejected after an interviewer took issue with his job-switching history. The hiring manager, who had worked at the same company for two decades, expected candidates to display similar long-term commitment. The developer explained why he switched jobs every three years.(Pexel)

The candidate, a developer, explained his reasons for changing jobs every 3 years. “In my first company, after three years, the work became monotonous, and I didn’t see any career growth, so I left,” he wrote. His second job lasted nearly three years but ended due to mass layoffs following an acquisition. In his current company, he sought an internal transfer to better align with his career aspirations but were told he had to stay in the same project for 2.5 years before being eligible for a switch—prompting them to explore new opportunities.

Despite his explanations, the hiring manager was not convinced. “He became upset because he had worked at one company for 20 years and expected everyone to stay with an organization for a similarly long period,” the candidate shared.

The interviewer also criticized his response to a common career question: where he sees themselves in 3–4 years. The candidate expressed a desire to become an architect to gain end-to-end project understanding, but the hiring manager felt this perspective was too “tech-focused” and not customer-oriented enough. The candidate countered by saying that delivering high-quality work would naturally lead to customer satisfaction. However, the interviewer remained unimpressed.

Many took to the comments section, sparking a debate. A user wrote, “Do you think that HM is unaware of employee attrition, market standards, inflation, etc..? either thinks package is too high or thinks he can hire freshers/less experienced people for the job. IMO, 3 years comes under very good period and HM either lacks real world experience/delusional if he thinks.”

Another added, “I don’t think that’s the reason. 3 years is more than average tenure.”

A third added, “aaj kal to Hiring managers ko bas bahane chahiye reject karneka”

