Sales rep claims his IIM-educated colleague quit 21 lakh job within 10 days

Reddit has become a hotspot for employees to discuss their professional struggles, workplace dynamics, and unexpected job experiences. Many users turn to the platform’s anonymous forums to share their career stories, seek advice, and connect with others who have faced similar challenges. Recently, a Reddit user posted an amusing incident about an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate who allegedly resigned just 10 days after joining a company due to confusion over his job role. A Redditor claimed an IIM graduate resigned within 10 days of joining a high-paying job.(Representational image/Unsplash)

High salary, but a quick exit

The Reddit user, who goes by SuspiciousAir1997, claimed that in his previous role as an inside sales representative, he was asked to train a newly hired account executive who was an IIM graduate. The fresh recruit was reportedly offered a salary package of ₹21 lakh per annum, along with a ₹2 lakh joining bonus.

Despite the impressive pay, the new employee allegedly resigned in less than two weeks. When asked about the reason for his abrupt decision, he claimed that he had been under the impression that he was hired for a marketing role but was instead assigned to sales for the first year. Unhappy with this, he allegedly decided to quit within 10 days.

Describing the conversation with the IIM graduate, the Redditor wrote, “When I asked him, ‘Bhai, kya hua?’ he said, ‘Yaar mai socha woh marketing mei hire kiye mujhe, and now I'm told to do sales for one year. Accounts diye bhai mujhe. Aisa rehta hei kya market?'”

The user further claimed that he was surprised at first but told him, “Haa apna saare accounts, tho aise hee hei.” To which the IIM graduate allegedly responded, “Mai nahi karna bhai.”

Later, the user claimed that the new recruit took up a role in operations and supply chain management for ₹16 lakh per annum, despite having student loans.

Internet reacts

The post garnered a variety of reactions from users, with many sharing their own perspectives on the matter.

One user wrote, “Can we blame him though? I’ve seen recruiters conducting interviews for a sales role under the guise of ‘marketing.’”

Another user commented, “Sales is not for the weak. Most people who survive in sales either love it passionately or have no other choice.”

A third user speculated, “I assume that these newly minted IIM grads are trained in sales for at least a year before transitioning into marketing, so they can understand the harsh realities of the field.”

One person humorously remarked, “I’m in account management, and my life expectancy reduces by a year for every year I work.”

Another user found the situation both amusing and interesting, saying, “This is hilarious and fascinating at the same time.”

Meanwhile, another commented, “He probably just likes making strategies rather than executing them.”