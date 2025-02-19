How to build a successful brand? Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh says find an 'enemy'

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh recently shared an interesting perspective on what makes a brand truly successful. According to her, every strong brand has one defining trait: an "enemy." Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Alagh explained that this enemy isn’t necessarily a competitor but could be a system, a mindset, or a deep-rooted problem. Ghazal Alagh stated that every thriving brand challenges an 'enemy' which could be a system, mindset, or deep-rooted problem. (X/@GhazalAlagh)

“What do all successful brands have in common? They all have an enemy. That enemy is not always a competitor but a system, a mindset, or a problem,” she wrote.

(Also read: ‘When you shouldn’t think about starting-up?’ Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh lists 3 crucial points)

Alagh cited several examples of iconic brands to illustrate her point. She mentioned that Netflix fought against cable TV, Nike challenged self-doubt, and Airbnb disrupted traditional hospitality. In Mamaearth’s case, she explained that the brand fought against toxic skincare products.

“How you define your enemy is what differentiates a good brand from a great one. So, if you’re building a brand, who are you fighting against?” Alagh questioned.

Check out the post here:

Coping with stress: Alagh’s personal strategy

Apart from business insights, Alagh also earlier shared a personal experience about handling stress. In another post on X, she revealed an unusual yet relatable habit—craving truffle cake after an exhausting workday, despite not being a dessert lover.

“Yesterday, an exhausting work day made me crave truffle cake, even though I am not really fond of desserts. However, I realised that this is the kind of craving I usually get whenever I am feeling stressed,” she wrote.

She went on to explain the psychology behind it, saying that when under stress, the brain tends to fall back on familiar routines to conserve mental energy. “Often, when dealing with stress, our brain gets back to familiar routines to save mental energy. And this information has made me see these habits as my brain’s way of coping, not something to feel guilty about.”

(Also read: Ghazal Alagh shares her stress-eating story – and why she’s focusing on healthier habits)

Instead of feeling guilty about indulging in comfort food, Alagh has shifted her perspective to recognising stress triggers and forming healthier habits.

“Now, instead of giving in to guilt, I focus on recognising my stress triggers, creating healthier routines, and practising mindfulness.”

Ending her post on a reflective note, she asked her followers, “How do you deal with stress?”, sparking an engaging conversation on mental well-being.