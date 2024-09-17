Ghazal Alagh shares her stress-eating story – and why she’s focusing on healthier habits

After a long and exhausting day at work, people often want to relax with their favourite things. While some may choose to watch shows or have a quick nap, others might de-stress with food, which is something MamaEarth's Ghazal Alagh also does. Recently, Alagh posted how an exhausting day at work made her crave truffle cake, even though she claims that she isn't too fond of desserts. Ghazal Alagh revealed how she stress eats after an exhausting day.

In her post, Alagh wrote, "Often, when dealing with stress, our brain gets back to familiar routines to save mental energy. And this information has made me see these habits as my brain's way of coping, not something to feel guilty about." (Also Read: Startup Wisdom: Ghazal Alagh on self-care, success, and standing out in business)

She also jotted down three points that she said she would focus on. First she wishes to recognise her stress triggers, second she wants to create new and healthier routines and lastly wants to practice mindfulness.

This post was shared on September 12. Since being posted, it has gained close to 2,000 views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: ‘I learned this amazing technique from Jeff Bezos’: Ghazal Alagh on how she conducts strategic meetings)

An individual wrote, "You have a natural talent for capturing precious moments. Keep sharing your art! Your beauty transcends time, like a classic work of art. Your confidence is inspiring. Never doubt your worth!"

X user Badri Parthasarathy added, "This is very common for me too. On normal day I have stopped adding even sugar to tea and coffee or having any soda. But on some days, I sometimes crave sugary dessert or soda."

A third person said, "Except eating, I do anything else like music, sitting under stars (if night), car detailing, gardening, etc."