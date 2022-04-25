How to make strawberry milk? Cute, funny video says just feed strawberry to cow

The videos on the Internet that show the cutest of animals doing even cuter things are a guaranteed delight to watch. Just like this one video that was reshared by the Instagram page named Animal and involves a cute cow. The video has been going viral and putting a smile on people's faces on its way.

The video opens to show a cute cow that has some brown and white patches all over its body. As the video progresses, one gets to see that the cow is being fed something by the person recording this video. It is a beautiful, red and perfectly-shaped strawberry that netizens simply couldn't stop complimenting.

The text inserted in the video helps viewers understand what exactly was happening in the video, or at least a hilarious take on it. It reads, “Making strawberry milk.” The video was shared on Instagram with a cute caption that reads, “This is the only way to make it.” The caption was accompanied with emojis of a glass of milk and a strawberry.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than two days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ and laughing out loud at this hilarious animal video. It has also received more than a whopping 1.1 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Authentic strawberry milk.” The comment was accompanied by an emoji of a cow. “Aren't you making chocolate strawberry milk?” asks another comment, referring to the fact that the cow was brown. A third comment reads, “Such a cute moo moo.”

What are your thoughts on this cute video of a cow?