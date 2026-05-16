HR calls out colleague, management in resignation email over employee treatment

A LinkedIn post by an HR professional has ignited a massive debate on workplace toxicity and the true definition of productivity. Choosing to resign immediately without serving a notice period, the professional called out the company's culture for treating employees like robots rather than human beings. The viral post has struck a chord across the corporate spectrum, drawing attention to employees' growing frustration with rigid management styles.

The HR professional's post has gone viral. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

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“Yes, I finally resigned today without serving any notice period,” a HR professional, Charmi Maheshwari, wrote on LinkedIn.

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Maheshwari shared that people may judge her by saying, “This is Gen Z behaviour” or “You don’t care about your future.” However, she explained that she left the job because she was unable to “do anything meaningful for employees due to the working culture, team mindset, and management approach.”

She continued that sitting in front of a computer for a long time was not productive but “unhealthy”. Expressing her opinion about the work culture, she added, “Employees should be treated as humans, not robots programmed only to fulfil management requirements. A company does not just hire skills; it hires people with emotions, ideas, and personal lives too.”

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{{^usCountry}} The corporate professional explained that she is a type of HR professional who supports “the young generation.” She ended her post with advice for new professionals. “Before joining any organisation, don’t just look at the salary or designation — first understand the work culture. A healthy environment matters more than anything in the long run.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The corporate professional explained that she is a type of HR professional who supports “the young generation.” She ended her post with advice for new professionals. “Before joining any organisation, don’t just look at the salary or designation — first understand the work culture. A healthy environment matters more than anything in the long run.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “Sometimes resigning is not about being weak or irresponsible. Sometimes it’s about choosing self-respect, mental peace, and a better future.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “Sometimes resigning is not about being weak or irresponsible. Sometimes it’s about choosing self-respect, mental peace, and a better future.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further, she shared screenshots of her resignation email, in which she urged management to care about employees and their problems. She also called out a colleague, claiming that many employees resigned from the organisation because of them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, she shared screenshots of her resignation email, in which she urged management to care about employees and their problems. She also called out a colleague, claiming that many employees resigned from the organisation because of them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She concluded her resignation letter by thanking the company's MD. What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She concluded her resignation letter by thanking the company's MD. What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

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An individual wrote, “Many employers may not have the best opinion about Gen Z because our generation is different from the previous ones. We are not afraid to question things, stand up for our rights, and speak against unfair treatment. We strongly believe that self-respect, mental peace, and a healthy work culture are more important than salary alone. However, Gen Z is not against hard work or professionalism; we simply believe that respect and dignity should always be part of the workplace.”

Another posted, “Something very similar happened with me, but I tried to speak to the management first. Instead of taking action, they terminated me. I didn't resign because I genuinely didn't wanna lose my job due to the current situation, but I am glad they terminated me. I only worked with the firm for about 1 month. And while I was speaking, they told me, "We think you are taking everything personally." And that time I realised it was their toxic, unethical, disrespectful working culture.”

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A third commented, “Honestly, I can relate to this a lot. A company grows when management puts genuine effort into building people, processes, and a healthy work culture. But when employees constantly feel unheard, unsupported, or directionless, it slowly feels less like building a company and more like breaking one down from within. At the end of the day, no employee leaves a healthy environment without a reason. Wishing you better opportunities and a workplace that truly values people.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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