GIFs to emotional posts: Know how Twitter is celebrating Hug Day 2021

Valentine’s Week has begun and among all the days in this week, Hug Day is a special one. It is celebrated not just by couples but friends too. Celebrated on February 12, this day is seen as an expression of love and care. On this day, people embrace each other to exchange a token of love.

In 2021, due to the pandemic, physical contact among many is still restricted. However, that didn’t dampen people’s spirits and they’re taking to social media, especially Twitter to share their thoughts and wishes. In fact, the hashtag #Hugday is also trending on the micro-blogging site.

There were many who shared hug GIFs to showcase their reactions to the day. While many simply shared the GIFs, a few also added captions. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “A hug is something that can help you be calm and get stay stress free! Take care of your loved ones and make everyday a Hug Day” while sharing this:

A hug is something that can help you calm and stay stress free!

Take care of your loved ones and make everyday a Hug Day. 🤗🤗❤️#Hugday pic.twitter.com/f6XNTKM0nB — That Curly Foodie (@thatcurlyfoodie) February 12, 2021

Or, this one by IPS officer Arun Bothra:

Check these out too:

When clients and designers come up with a same mind set :

😍😍😍😍#Hugday #hugday2021 pic.twitter.com/DD51Hzmi4y — Yogesh Chodankar (@YummLikeYoghurt) February 12, 2021

A research conducted by Carnegie Mellon University in 2015 concluded that getting hugs can boost the performance of our immune system and help us fight diseases like common cold better. #aSillyPoint #HugDay pic.twitter.com/uIdeM1rCCS — A Silly Point (@a_sillypoint) February 12, 2021

Some people, including IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, shared pictures and videos of animals to wish everyone. Here’s what they shared:

A warm hug is the real stress buster. Practiced by this family very frequently. #HugDay pic.twitter.com/GTxtZFxNDI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 12, 2021

Images and clips of cricket players embracing each other also made their way to Twitter. Take a look at what people shared:

#Hugday#fridaymorning



Some Hugs Are Priceless ❤❤

Some Hugs Are Unforgettable ❤❤



The Iconic Picture of the Day👇👇 pic.twitter.com/GybWcBFr8Z — Shikha🦋🍁✍️ (@Shikha_Rai07) February 12, 2021

What would you post on Hug Day 2021?

