Human and chipmunk friend bond as it eats some nuts in this cute video. Watch

The videos that show humans and animals bonding as they both continue to live their lives normally are always quite fun to watch. These are the videos that make you feel that animals and humans can not only live together in harmony but also have fun together, even if they are not their own pets. This video that was recently posted on Instagram, shows how a human bonds with a stray chipmunk who he has made friends with.

The video opens to show the human walking across the road, towards a small hole in the ground. This crack exists between the foundation of a house and that of the road. Viewers soon get to see, as the video progresses, that he is carrying a few nuts in his hand that he holds out and starts calling for his chipmunk friend. “Squishy,” he calls out and waits for his little friend to make its way out of the hole in the ground.

Soon enough, scampers out an adorable little chipmunk and looks directly into the camera and at its human friend. It then, one by one, takes the nuts out of the human’s hand and stuffs them into its mouth as a way to store them for later. The brief animal video ends this way as the chipmunk hurriedly picks up one nut after the other and puts it into its mouth. “Hope your day goes as well as neighbour Squishy’s,” reads the caption that accompanies this video.

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram around 20 hours ago and has accumulated more than 2,500 likes so far. It has also accumulated several comments where people couldn't stop talking about this chipmunk in particular and other adorable yet funny anecdotes about such animal friends in general.

“Love it. Real interaction between animals and humans,” commented an Instagram user. “Me at the airport lounge’s free buffet,” funnily wrote another. “How will he fit back in the hole with those cheeks?” laughed a third.

