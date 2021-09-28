Human asks dog to bring him something, she listens and gets him this. Watch

If you can’t stop yourself from watching happy animal videos while scrolling through social media, here’s something that you may enjoy. A video shared on Instagram shows how sweetly a dog listens to her human and obliges when he asks her for a favour. The video will you smiling just as it has impressed netizens.

The clip was posted on the doggo’s own Instagram page called ‘rubydooby_do’ and features gorgeous Ruby, ‘the Zipper Nose Doberman’, as the bio says. This particular video shows how well Ruby listens to her human Charles.

The video opens to show them facing the camera. Charles then asks Ruby for a favour and tells her to bring him something of her choice. Ruby gets all excited and rushes away to fetch something. She returns, a little confused wondering what she should get, but after being prompted again, rushes to bring her human something. When she comes back, she brings with her a blanket which she puts on her human’s shoulder.

Watch the delightful video below:

Shared on September 4, the video has collected over 17,000 likes and has been shared on various other Instagram pages as well. The clip has also received several wonderful reactions from netizens.

“Such a good girl,” posted an individual. “What an absolute sweetheart! She’s so smart,” wrote another. “You two make me smile. You are both just amazing,” added a third. “I love how she comes back to you as if she’s saying, ‘You sure you want ANYTHING?’” commented a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

