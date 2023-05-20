Human plays tic-tac-toe with turtle. Guess who wins?

Tic-tac-toe is a popular game that most people have played at least once in their lives. However, have you ever seen a human playing this age-old game with a turtle? That is what is shown in this video that is going viral. The video shows a person playing the game with a turtle swimming around inside a tank. Can you guess who wins the game? The image shows a turtle playing a game of tic-tac-toe with a human.(Screengrab (Instagram))

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page. “Play with me!!” reads the caption posted along with the clip.

The video opens to show the person drawing the chart of the game. They then start playing by putting a cross on one of the boxes. Surprisingly, the turtle swims closer to the chart and slowly bumps on one of the boxes, where the man draws a circle. This goes on till the end of the game. Spoiler alert: The turtle wins!

Take a look at the video:

With close to one million views, the video has also accumulated several likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. Most showed their surprise at the incident. A few, however, expressed their unhappiness and shared that the tank looks too empty.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Nothing else to do with a tank filled with… nothing,” posted an Instagram user. “Ninja Turtle in making,” joked another. “How? Just how?” joined a third. “Wow!!” added a fourth. “Outstanding,” wrote a fifth.