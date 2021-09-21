Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Human tries to take doggo’s favourite toy. Watch what happens
trending

Human tries to take doggo’s favourite toy. Watch what happens

The video has been posted on Instagram page ‘barleyboy' that features the adventures of a doggo named Barley and his best friend, a stuffed toy called Fluffy.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 06:57 PM IST
The video shows the bond between a doggo and his favourite toy called Fluffy. (Instagram/@barleyboy)

Dogs often have a special liking towards some of their toys. And pet parents know all too well that it’s not easy taking those toys away from the doggos. They can be torn or broken or dirty but the pet would do its best to keep the toy ‘safe’. This video highlights a similar bond between a doggo and his favourite toy. 

The video has been posted on Instagram page ‘barleyboy' that features the adventures of a golden retriever named Barley and his best friend, a stuffed toy called Fluffy. This hilarious video shows what happens when Barley’s human tries to take Fluffy away from him.

“It’s my fluffy, not your fluffy,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The hashtags #OneOfHisNewGames and #FluffyInTheMiddle have also been used. The clip shows Barley holding onto Fluffy and refusing to let it go.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

Posted a day ago, the video has collected over 7,500 likes and several delightful comments.

“Get your own fluffy,” commented an individual imagining Barley’s thoughts. “He is so adorable and cute,” shared another. “No sharing of fluffy!” wrote a third.

What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pet dog pets
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

This dadi maa gives Alexa instructions in the sweetest way possible. Watch

Kitten stuck inside car engine gets help from cops. Here's how it was rescued

Man shares dad’s notes on how to book an Uber, viral tweet gets sweet reactions

Mama dog was feeding the puppies, so dad doggo brought her a treat. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP