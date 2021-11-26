Human uses tweezers to save choking goldfish. Watch viral video

A video of a man using tweezers to save a choking goldfish has gone viral online. Shared on YouTube, the video is interesting to watch. There is a chance that after seeing the video you will let out a sigh of relief and be glad that the goldfish is doing fine. Also, there is a possibility that you will want to applaud the man.

The video is shared on the YouTube channel called Luke's Goldies. “Clarence was choking, but I saved him,” reads the title of the clip.

The video opens to show a goldfish in an aquarium. A man is then heard explaining how he noticed the fish’s mouth was moving in a weird way. Then he realised that the fish is choking one of the small plants he kept inside the enclosure. He then used tweezers to pull it out and save the fish.

Take a look at the rescue video:

The clip was posted back in November 16. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 11.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accrued varied comments.

“You are such a kind person to save a little fish’s life. This is so cute,” wrote a YouTube user. “This is amazing. Yes, he makes a great caring fish parent,” commented another. “It was so satisfying when he took the plant out,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON