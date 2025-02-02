Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta gets her eggs frozen at 32: ‘Been meaning to…’

CEO Karishma Mehta, in her January photo dump post, revealed a significant milestone in her life. She shared that she has got her eggs frozen after “meaning to do it for a while.” Born in 1992, the 32-year-old founded the platform Humans of Bombay (HOB), which showcases real-life narratives and portraits, in 2014. Pictures shared by Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta on Instagram, including one about getting her eggs frozen. (Instagram/@karimehta05)

“The first month of the year, and what a well diversified portfolio it’s been. Some personal wins, some professional. Some bucket list items ticked off, the way for others being paved. 2025 has been swell guys,” she wrote in her post. “Been meaning to do this for a while and finally got around to it. I froze my eggs at the beginning of the month,” she added. Her post also has a picture of her holding someone’s hands while lying on a bed.

What else did Karishma Mehta share?

Posting a picture with Abhay Deol, she shared about her first-ever advertisement shoot. She talked about attending the much-talked Coldplay concert.

In her series of photos, she shared glimpses of her celebrating Humans of Bombay's 11th anniversary and completing a LinkedIn masterclass. She also posted about raising ₹20 lakh for a rape victim.

“January, you’ve been special. And I hope it has been for you too. Tell me, what’s something special that’s happened to you this month?” she posted as the concluding line of her post.

Social media reacted with heart emojis on Mehta’s post. A few also congratulated her on her achievements. An individual wrote, “Woowowow now that’s what is called a kick a** start to the year.” Another added, “You are such an awesome inspiration!” A third joined, “Phenomenal ! It so inspiring as well as so commendable on the all the hard work you put in and it shows in this way.”

Karishma Mehta on selling her luxury bags:

Earlier this month, the CEO made headlines after announcing that she would part ways with her luxury leather goods. She added that she decided to embrace a cruelty-free approach to fashion.

“As a vegetarian, I won’t eat meat because it doesn’t sit right with me to consume a living being. How then can it sit well with me to partake in a market that prides itself on being ‘luxury’ by levying their premium-ness on the quality of animal being skinned?” she wrote in a post.

“As I have arrived at the decision to not only stop the purchase of leather of any kind, it guts to me use the leather that I may have already purchased. In the weeks to come, I will begin a sale of all my leather items- the proceeds of which will go towards animal welfare NGOs,” she added.