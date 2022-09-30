Reporter helps rescue woman stranded in floodwaters in Orlando. Watch

Hurricane Ian lashed the Florida coast unleashing floods and storms in different parts of the state. With the hurricane creating havoc, many people got stuck on waterlogged roads with their cars. A nurse going to work was stuck on one such flooded road. Thankfully, she was helped out of the situation by an alert reporter. A video of the incident was shared online and has since gone viral.

WESH 2 News shared the video on Instagram that shows their reporter Tony Atkins helping the nurse. They also posted a descriptive caption about the incident. “WAY TO GO! WESH 2 reporter Tony Atkins rescued a woman from floodwaters in Orlando this morning. She is a nurse and she was on her way to work when her vehicle became stuck in high water. NOTE: Never attempt to drive through or go into high water. WESH 2 crews had been in the area for a while and were aware of how deep the water was,” they posted.

The video opens to show a car submerged in water. It then captures the reporter carrying a woman to safety.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered several comments. “We love Tony! So brave, so kind, a great example right here,” wrote an Instagram user. “That was so sweet of him. Thank you for saving her life!,” shared another. “Go tony! And praise to that nurse for having such dedication to get to work,” expressed a third. “He even carried her purse! What a gentleman,” posted a fourth.

