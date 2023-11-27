Husky puts on a dramatic performance to attract attention of human watching TV

Huskies are dramatic and this adorable pooch putting on a show to attract its human’s attention proves that perfectly. A video shared on social media shows how the dog runs around in front of its human watching TV.

The image shows a husky jumping around with a toy in its mouth. (X/@contextdogs)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on an X handle called Out of Context Dogs. It opens to show a husky entering a room while holding a toy in its mouth. At first, it pauses for a moment, then starts jumping around. The dog also runs from one corner of the room to another. The video ends with the adorable pooch climbing onto a couch to sit beside its human.

Also Read: Husky complains to pet mom after cat steals her chair

Take a look at this video of the husky here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly 8.1 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected more than 17,000 likes. The post has further prompted people to share varied comments.

How did X users react to this dog video?

“Somebody needs a walk,” suggested an X user. “They are so precious when they do this,” posted another. “Momma don't watch TV, watch me instead,” expressed a third. “I promise this is right before his bedtime,” shared a fourth. “Yeah, this is my brother's dog too. Why do they spin in circles so much? It's too funny,” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}