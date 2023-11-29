Husky speaks with pet mom in an ‘Italian accent’. Watch

A video of a husky being all dramatic and speaking with its pet mom in an ‘Italian accent’ was shared on social media. The hilarious yet adorable video shows a vocal doggo named Aaron.

The image shows a husky whose video of ‘Italian accent’ has gone viral. (TikTok/@aaronthehusky_)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WeRateDogs posted the video on Instagram. “This is Aaron. We don’t quite know what he’s saying here. But it’s definitely with an Italian accent,” they wrote as they shared the video.

Also Read: Husky puts on a dramatic performance to attract attention of human watching TV

In the video, a woman is heard speaking in Italian. After she finishes saying a few words, the husky quickly follows her way of speaking. The dog's howls make it seem like the pooch is conversing with his pet mom in the same language as hers.

Take a look at this wonderful husky video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared over eight hours ago. Since then, the clip has collected nearly 6.6 lakh views. The share has also collected close to 54,000 likes. From praising the dog to agreeing with the pet mom to trying to interpret what the dog was trying to say, people posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Also Read: Husky complains to pet mom after cat steals her chair

Here’s how Instagram users react to the husky video:

“Me rushing to Google to find out if dogs have accents,” posted an Instagram user. “Honestly, impressive how the dog is so closely mimicking each sound,” added another. “That dog literally has an Italian accent!” shared a third. “Fluent in Italian and doggo,” joined a fourth. “He’s saying he is a real good boy,” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}