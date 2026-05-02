Hyderabad Amazon employee shares ‘10 things never to share’ at work: 'Oversharing can derail your career'

A Hyderabad woman working at Amazon has sparked a conversation on workplace boundaries after sharing a list of things employees should avoid discussing in corporate settings.

A Hyderabad-based Amazon employee shared workplace boundaries advice; internet reacted with mixed views.(Instagram/deepika.not.padukone)

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Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Deepika, shared a video on what she described as the “10 things” she has learned never to share at work. In the caption, she said that oversharing in professional spaces can quietly affect one’s career growth and workplace image.

(Also read: Employee laid off from Amazon after 10 years says her job was ‘offshored to India’)

‘Oversharing can derail your career’

In the caption of her video, Deepika wrote: “10 Things I’ve Learned Never to Share in Corporate. As someone who has navigated multiple teams and corporate cultures, I have realised that oversharing can quietly derail your career. Here is what I have learned the hard way so you do not have to. 1) Salary information should be kept private, as comparing numbers only breeds tension. 2) Office gossip, even if it seems harmless, can damage your reputation. 3) Negative opinions about colleagues spread faster than expected and can backfire. 4) Relationship drama should stay personal, as your private life should not become workplace entertainment. 5) Health details should only be shared when necessary, especially if they impact your work or require support. 6) Discussions around politics and religion rarely lead to productive conversations and are best avoided. 7) Complaints about your boss may feel relieving in the moment, but often come with consequences. 8) Updates about your job search should remain confidential until things are official. 9) Sharing too much personal information can blur professional boundaries. 10) Confidential company information must always be protected, as non disclosure agreements exist for a reason and your career depends on it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Her post struck a chord with many professionals who said they had learned similar lessons after spending years in office environments. Several users agreed that maintaining boundaries at work was essential, especially in competitive corporate spaces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her post struck a chord with many professionals who said they had learned similar lessons after spending years in office environments. Several users agreed that maintaining boundaries at work was essential, especially in competitive corporate spaces. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts to workplace advice {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts to workplace advice {{/usCountry}}

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The post has amassed several reactions, with many users sharing their own experiences in the comments section. One user wrote, “This is so true. People do not realise how quickly casual conversations can be used against them.” Another said, “Salary discussion is the biggest trap in corporate life. It creates unnecessary comparison and bitterness.”

(Also read: Hyderabad Amazon employee shares key lesson on success: ‘Courage to start matters more than revenue’)

Some users, however, felt that employees should still have safe spaces at work. “Health details should be shared with the right manager if support is needed,” one person said. Another added, “The trick is not to stay silent, but to know who deserves access to your personal information.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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