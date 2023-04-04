Hyderabad man gives water to traffic police working in the blazing sun

Being kind is a virtue that goes a long way. Helping out someone in need is always a gesture that a person will remember and be grateful for. And now a video showing something similar has taken over social media by storm. In the clip, you can see a man on a bike giving water bottles to the traffic policemen, who are standing and working in the heat.

Man helps Hyderabad traffic police working in summer heat. (Instagram/@Nikhil Nayak)

The video is shared by Instagram user Nikhil Nayak. According to his bio, he is a moto vlogger from Hyderabad. The video shows Nayak riding a bike. While driving, he approaches the traffic police personnel standing in the heat. He then takes out water bottles from his bag and hands them over. As he gives them the water, the personnel smiles and thanks him for his efforts. In the post's caption, he wrote, "Telangana traffic police."

Take a look at his video below:

This video was shared just a few weeks ago. Since being posted, it has been liked close to five lakh times. Many people have also commented on the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Good job, brother." A second person added, "Help people even when you know they can't help you back." Another wrote, "Thank you so much buddy. God bless you." "I usually never comment but really wanted to appreciate your effort. God bless you," shared a fourth.