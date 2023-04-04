Cotton kurtas for women to beat summer heat

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Cotton kurta is a supremely comfortable piece of clothing for women. A chic and traditional clothing option, women from different age groups find it one of the most preferred sartorial choices because it is lightweight, breathable and easy to maintain. There are so many styles, prints, patterns and striking colour options available in this humble apparel. The best part about it is how versatile a kurta is. It can be worn in casual wear, office wear and even on formal occasions.
There are also options available in different lengths. You will find short kurtas to knee-length kurtas, making it suitable for women of all ages and body types. When it comes to rounding off the look, you can pick literally any bottom wear. Be it a pair of leggings, palazzo, jeans or churidar - a kurta goes with everything. In terms of accessory, a pair of drop earrings or jhumkis can best complement the overall look.
We have shortlisted some cotton kurtas for women available on Amazon in our list below. Take a look.
W for Woman Women's Cotton Straight Kurta
This cotton kurta for women comes in a straight fit. It features a beautiful print and has an overall summery feel to it. It has three fourth sleeves and is a calf length apparel. Wear it with leggings or palazzo or jeans and you will ace the look. It is available in a soothing green colour. It can be machine washed.
KAMI KUBI 100% Cotton Women and Girl's Straight fit Cotton Kurta
This kurta has a V neckline. It is made of 100% cotton fabric which makes it super breathable and ideal for the summer season. The garment has a straight fit and it features an overlapping yoke. Stylish and comfortable, you can wear this in your daily wear to look effortlessly stunning. A pair of oxidized earrings will best go with the look.
Ada Hand Embroidered Straight Cotton Lucknow Chikankari Kurta
This kurta is made from cotton material. It features stunning and dainty Chikankari work on it. Available in a few colour options, this one has a straight fit and a round neck. Women will feel pretty in this apparel. It has a feel good factor about it indeed. Introduce this to your wardrobe, for its comfortable, beautiful and just the right pick for summer season.
Aurelia Women's Cotton Regular Kurta
This is a simple kurta best suited for everyday wear. What makes it a must buy is the quality of the fabric. Made from Pure cotton, it feels skin-friendly in the summer season. A lightweight garment, it features a nice print on it. You can pair it with any bottom wear option and trust us, it will just work.
Yash Gallery Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurta for Women
Feminine, easy breezy and super stylish - this printed Anarkali kurta for women is what you need if you're looking for a garment that blends both style and comfort seamlessly well. It has a collared neck and a rich flare too. Available in maroon colour, this one will easily become a favourite, go-to comfort wear for women in no time.
