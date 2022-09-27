Indo Era kurtas for women: They look chic and can amp up your style quotient

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Fashion is an expression. And clothing is one of the ways through which one can emote one’s style, mood and even perspective. For women, a good and huge collection of kurta sets is a must. One may wear kurtas occasionally or less in comparison to western outfits, but whenever one does so, one should look the part and enjoy the look. An easy-breezy kurta set can be worn all year round. The way a woman feels in a kurta set is simply unparalleled. She looks more graceful, charismatic and desirable. Plus, the merriment of accessorising the look with a dainty pair of earring, stack of bracelets and maybe a small pendant makes the experience fun and wholesome.
Indo Era is a brand that has an amazing collection of kurta sets on offer. They look attractive and make for a feel good sartorial wear. Take a look at our picks from the brand. We sincerely hope our favourites appeal to your style sensibilities too.
INDO ERA Women's Yoke Design Straight Kurta
This straight fit kurta from the Indo Era comes in regular fit. It is available in many colours like green, blue, wine and pink, among others. Made from good quality polyester fabric, this one feels comfortable and is super skin-friendly. The yoke design kurta has an element of simplicity to it and has three fourth sleeves. You can team the kurta with a pair of palazzo, flared pants and leggings.
INDO ERA Women's Polyester Solid Straight Kurta
If your fashion mantra is to keep it simple and minimal, then this straight kurta will do justice to your style sensibilities. Women will be tempted to own this beautiful kurta at first glance. It comes in a slew of soothing colours like pink, sea green, magenta, among others. Made from polyester fabric, this kurta also comes with a matching palazzo and dupatta.
INDO ERA Women's Cotton Blend Printed Straight Kurtaq
This suit set from the Indo Era will have many takers across age groups. It is made from cotton blend fabric and the kurta has three fourth sleeves. In the set comes a palazzo and a dupatta. You will see a pretty floral print on the kurta. The dupatta comes in net fabric. This attire will fetch a string of compliments and you will look radiant in it; trust us on this one.
INDO ERA Women's Embroidered Viscose Straight Kurta
This kurta, palazzo and dupatta set is chic and classy. It goes without saying that this attire will enhance the style quotient of women. The fabric of the kurta is viscose and it has three fourth sleeves. There’s some stunning embroidery work on the neck of the kurta. Simple and elegant, it is a must buy. Don't forget to check out some amazing colours available in this one.
Indo Era Women's Light Brown Solid Kurta Pants
This set of kurta pants with dupatta is a classy sartorial wear that women across age groups will cherish and treasure. It has a timeless quality about it and looks very fashionable. The kurta is made from viscose fabric and the fabric of the matching dupatta is organza. It features beautiful embroidery work and floral pattern on it. Do buy this one.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.