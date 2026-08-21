‘I come home only to sleep’: Employee earning 35,000 details 6-hour daily commute

Navigating Mumbai’s gruelling daily commute can take a massive physical and emotional toll, as one local employee recently revealed on Reddit. The person claimed to spend six exhausting hours travelling between Badlapur and Goregaon every day. The employee detailed a relentless schedule that leaves little time for anything besides sleep.

The man’s post about his daily commute has prompted various responses. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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“I travel for 6 hours everyday from Badlapur to Goregaon,” a Maharashtra-based employee wrote on Reddit.

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Expressing their exhaustion caused by the daily commute, the person claimed, “I am tired of this travelling . I wake up at 5 am, leave home around 6:30 am, board the local train from Badlapur station at 7:15 am, reach Dadar board train for the Western line, reach Goregaon station and from there stand in share rickshaw queue for 30 mins everyday and then finally reach office. I reach office around 10.”

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{{^usCountry}} The person then explained, “ I leave office around 7 pm and reach home in Badlapur by 11 pm. This is my daily routine for everyday only on Sundays I have holiday.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The person then explained, “ I leave office around 7 pm and reach home in Badlapur by 11 pm. This is my daily routine for everyday only on Sundays I have holiday.” {{/usCountry}}

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Answering why they don’t shift near their office, the employee cited financial constraints. “I tried looking for pg nearby office but most of them expensive and cheaper ones are very unhygienic. I can't afford to rent a place there as my salary is only rs 35,000 monthly.”

The person added, “Imagine spending 6 hours in travelling everyday. I come to home only to sleep at night.”

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What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Just a random idea, look for hostels, dorms, cheaper ones like 500 700 per night, you can book them twice a week, 10 times in a month, out of 25 days, you can travel to Badlapur maybe like 14 days, more balanced daily routine with less rent.”

Another commented, “Brother, this is not travel. This is just TORTURE.” A third suggested, “I did this route 15 years ago. Then I moved to Dombivli and shortly changed jobs. If possible, find the cheapest PGs you can find on the Western line.”

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A fourth expressed, “Why don't you look for a switch? This is a horrible way to live life. Take a few leaves from the office and prepare for interviews.” The OP responded that there are very few opportunities in their field.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)