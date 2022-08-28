“I like tunnels, but…”: Anand Mahindra's tweet about tree tunnels goes viral

Sharing a video of a tree tunnel on Twitter, business magnate Anand Mahindra asked Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways if the new rural roads proposed by the ministry can be “purposefully” made in the similar manner?

“I like tunnels, but frankly, I’d much rather go through this kind of ‘Trunnel’ …@nitin_gadkari ji, can we plan to purposefully plant some of these trunnels on the new rural roads you are building?” he asked.

The union minister is yet to reply.

The 16 second video shared by the Mumbai based businessman has over 2.2 million views and nearly 4,000 retweets till now. In the video, a vehicle while driving, enters a section of the road surrounded by trees on the either side in the shape of a tunnel which Anand Mahindra referred to as a ‘trunnel.’

As it went viral, netizens poured replies on Mahindra Group Chairman’s tweet, suggesting what kinds of trees should be planted. Some users even posted pictures of the roads where ‘trunnels’ can be seen in India.

“If you visit Radhanagri Forest area connecting Kolhapur to Konkan, it feels the same,” a user said.

“You’ll find many ‘trunnels’ like that in Indian villages; there’s just no road between them,” another user said.

Quoting a few responses by twitter users, Anand Mahindra also retweeted some of the pictures and videos of ‘trunnels.’

The former Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dinesh Trivedi also replied to his tweet. “If the trees are not strong enough then it could fall on the vehicles and also block the highway. So it all depends on the soil and the weather condition of the area, what type of trees etc. Surely it will look very nice if safety is not an issue,” he said.

