Anand Mahindra shares pic he captured in 1975. Can you guess where it was taken?

Anand Mahindra is an avid Twitter user who often takes to the platform to share about his hobbies, thoughts, and childhood aspirations. Alongside he also tweets throwback pictures that give people a peek into his life. Just a few days back he shared a picture with his mother and sister from his childhood days to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. A few hours ago, he did it again and this time he posted a picture that he took back in 1975.

“Took this pic in Toledo, Spain in 1975 when I was doing a student photography project. As 5G networks roll out around the world, this reminded me that the most efficient communication network will always be word of mouth,” Mahindra wrote while posting the picture.

