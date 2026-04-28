‘I rejected IIM Bangalore’: Techie shares reason behind ‘controversial’ decision

A digital creator has gone viral after revealing why he turned down a coveted seat at IIM Bangalore. Faced with a simultaneous job promotion and the prospect of heavy student loan debt, he chose to stick with his career. He argued that the immediate financial stability allowed him to build a solid foundation for his future and his family. By choosing the professional climb over an MBA degree, he was able to fulfil his parents' and family's dreams, a decision he said he stands by without any regret.

Snippets from a video shared by a techie. (Instagram/@sorted.hrish)

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The video, shared by “sorted.hrishi”, opens with a text insert that reads, “Controversial Pro Maxxxx”. The techie then says, “I did something extremely controversial from the arranged marriage POV.”

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He continues, “I rejected IIM Bangalore. Yes, you heard me right. I got into IIM Bangalore and I still didn’t go.”

He explains that around the same time he was accepted into the prestigious educational institute, he was also promoted at his job. “At the same time, I got promoted in my job.”

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{{^usCountry}} This sudden development left him with two options: To take a loan to do an MBA or to stick with his job. He chose the latter. “I chose the second option. It helped me build a much-needed base for myself.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This sudden development left him with two options: To take a loan to do an MBA or to stick with his job. He chose the latter. “I chose the second option. It helped me build a much-needed base for myself.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As the video unfolds, he shares what his decision has given him. He shared that with a strong career, he could experiment more, give the luxuries to his parents and his family.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the video unfolds, he shares what his decision has given him. He shared that with a strong career, he could experiment more, give the luxuries to his parents and his family.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He expresses, “Most importantly I was able to give my parents their dream house while they could still enjoy it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He expresses, “Most importantly I was able to give my parents their dream house while they could still enjoy it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The digital creator shares that he might be rejected in an arranged marriage setup for turning down an IIM offer, but he doesn’t regret his decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The digital creator shares that he might be rejected in an arranged marriage setup for turning down an IIM offer, but he doesn’t regret his decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He posted the video with a caption that read, “Probably the hardest decisions of my life and I don’t regret it a bit! What do you think of this?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He posted the video with a caption that read, “Probably the hardest decisions of my life and I don’t regret it a bit! What do you think of this?” {{/usCountry}}

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What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “All the power to you, man! You made decisions based on your priorities, and after thinking through it, they were really admirable.”

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Another praised, “Absolutely proud of you.” A third responded with a fire emoticon.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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