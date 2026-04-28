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‘I rejected IIM Bangalore’: Techie shares reason behind ‘controversial’ decision

A video of a techie’s confession on rejecting IIM Bangalore and continuing his job instead has prompted varied reactions.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 06:53 am IST
By Trisha Sengupta
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A digital creator has gone viral after revealing why he turned down a coveted seat at IIM Bangalore. Faced with a simultaneous job promotion and the prospect of heavy student loan debt, he chose to stick with his career. He argued that the immediate financial stability allowed him to build a solid foundation for his future and his family. By choosing the professional climb over an MBA degree, he was able to fulfil his parents' and family's dreams, a decision he said he stands by without any regret.

Snippets from a video shared by a techie. (Instagram/@sorted.hrish)

The video, shared by “sorted.hrishi”, opens with a text insert that reads, “Controversial Pro Maxxxx”. The techie then says, “I did something extremely controversial from the arranged marriage POV.”

Also Read: IIM-Ahmedabad vs Harvard: What 25 lakh vs 1.8 crore actually gets you

He continues, “I rejected IIM Bangalore. Yes, you heard me right. I got into IIM Bangalore and I still didn’t go.”

He explains that around the same time he was accepted into the prestigious educational institute, he was also promoted at his job. “At the same time, I got promoted in my job.”

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “All the power to you, man! You made decisions based on your priorities, and after thinking through it, they were really admirable.”

Also Read: IIM Lucknow alum Amit Banati to get $18M CEO paycheck from Fortune Brands — despite not working a day

Another praised, “Absolutely proud of you.” A third responded with a fire emoticon.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Trisha Sengupta

Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.

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