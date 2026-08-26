‘I retired at 29’: Woman leaves city hustle to start farmstay with dad in Maharashtra village

A woman traded modern rat-race stress for permaculture, choosing to retire at 29 to launch a farmstay with her father. Sharing her journey on Instagram, she outlined an actionable guide centred on buying land, raising fruit-bearing crops, and prioritising health over burnout. Her viral video detailing how she built a self-sufficient ecosystem captured hearts online.

Snippets of the farmstay shared by the owner on Instagram. (Instagram/@baapbetifarm)

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“I retired at 29. Let me tell you how,” Sneha Rajguru said in an Instagram video. She explained how she purchased land and then started growing fruits and vegetables on it.

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Rajguru continued, “Step 1. Buy a small piece of land. Name it something that feels close to your heart, like I did with Baabbeti [Father-Daughter] Farm. Step 2. Plant fruit trees. They grow with you, need the least effort and will keep giving you fruits for years.”

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{{^usCountry}} As the video showed her gorgeous farm, she explained, “Step 3. Start growing your own food. So even if there's another situation like a lockdown or a war, you're not dependent on anyone. Step 4. Fill your land with flowers. Trust me, when your mind sees beauty daily, it doesn't need hospitals. And most importantly, create a space that feeds your soul, not just your stomach. Because retirement isn't about age, it's about choosing peace over pressure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the video showed her gorgeous farm, she explained, “Step 3. Start growing your own food. So even if there's another situation like a lockdown or a war, you're not dependent on anyone. Step 4. Fill your land with flowers. Trust me, when your mind sees beauty daily, it doesn't need hospitals. And most importantly, create a space that feeds your soul, not just your stomach. Because retirement isn't about age, it's about choosing peace over pressure.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Do you dream of this life too?” Rajguru asked while sharing the video.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Sneha Rajguru. This report will be updated when she responds.)

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What did social media say?

An individual expressed, “Wow, this is absolutely beautiful. I hope I can make my own space soon. I really love doing.” Another added, “This is so inspiring. Retiring at 29 is amazing!! Blessings.”

A third posted, “Yes! I love this so much. Learn to be self-sufficient. No one can take that skill away from you.” A fourth wrote, “I also want to choose peace over pressure.” Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

According to Baapbeti Farm's website, Sneha Rajguru built the farm with her father and other family members. She wrote, “It’s a space where everything grows with care, from the crops to the community around it.”

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Giving a glimpse into her journey, she revealed that she used to work in Bollywood, but her love for travelling led her to discover permaculture. Talking about her father, she continued, “Meanwhile, my father, after working for 30+ years at Tata Motors, was ready to retire and dreamed of a life closer to nature.” Hence, they decided to work on the shared vision of starting a farmstay together.

Baapbeti is a mountainside farm with a lake view located in Koyali, Maharashtra.