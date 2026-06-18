‘I run a multi-million dollar company’: NYC executive says Indian grandma upset she’s still unmarried

A New York-based executive has sparked a discussion online after revealing that her grandmother back in India is sad that she is still unmarried — despite the fact that she runs a multi-million dollar business. Hemakshi Motka, President of Priya Grown Diamonds, shared an Instagram video where she appeared annoyed and amused in equal measures by her grandmother’s insistence that finding a husband matters more than running a successful company.

“My grandma is sad”

Hemakshi Motka is the president of Priya Grown Diamonds.

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Motka explained that her grandmother, who lives in India, went to an event where all the “married daughters” received blankets. Grandmother could not collect a blanket since her granddaughter — i.e. Hemakshi Motka — is not married.

“My grandma is sad because she went to an event where they were giving out blankets to all the married daughters of the town, and she could not collect one because I am not married,” said the New York-based president of Priya Grown Diamonds.

“So here I am, literally running a multi-million dollar company in New York City. I have ran a freaking marathon – 42 kilometres. Yet, I lost all those achievements to a ceremonial blanket,” said Motka.

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{{^usCountry}} While sharing the video on Instagram, Motka advised women not to lose their identity in a marriage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While sharing the video on Instagram, Motka advised women not to lose their identity in a marriage. {{/usCountry}}

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“As women, we’re often taught to celebrate the moments when we’re chosen. A proposal. A wedding. Approval. But your mojo is about choosing yourself. It’s the confidence to build a career, take risks, make your own money, and create a life you’re proud of,” she wrote.

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“Titles and other people’s opinions can change. Your relationship with yourself is forever. A blanket is nice. But confidence travels with you everywhere,” she added.

Post sparks discussion

The post sparked a discussion about traditional and modern ideas of success.

“Fund a ceremony where you give out blankets to the unmarried daughters - change the game,” suggested one Instagram user.

“While I don't blame your grandma, they are from a completely different time and generation..I do applaud you for doing things you want to and your way,” another said.

“Your grandmother was conditioned to think like this by her surroundings. She is not at fault. It's pitiable that many women do not know or get opportunities to grow bigger in life,” a user added.

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(Also read: ‘Bas 5-6 saal ke liye India chhod do’: Woman in America ‘strongly urges’ people to move abroad)