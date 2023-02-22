‘I still have them’: Zeenat Aman on earrings she wore for an ad at 16

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in February this year and has since taken the meta-owned platform by storm. From sharing stunning retro photos with interesting captions to unfiltered opinions to thought-provoking posts, Zeenat Aman’s Instagram page is filled with varied shares. In yet another intriguing share, the diva posted a throwback picture from her modelling days and revealed that she still has the earrings she wore for an ad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Before beauty pageants and cinema and becoming ‘the’ Zeenat Aman, I was just a determined school girl who happened to have a photogenic face. The Taj Mahal tea advertisement was shot on site in Agra. I must have been all of 16 years old, and was very earnest about my new job. The photographer, Obi, was equally dedicated, and we shot at different locations around the Taj in a quest for the perfect image. The earrings I’m wearing in this photo were my own, and I still have them with me to this day,” wrote Zeenat Aman on Instagram.

She added, “It really was a wonderful experience, though I think Zakir Hussain @zakirhq9 ultimately outdid me in the advertising department with the genius ‘wah Taj’ campaign that was launched many years later. I believe a copy of this ad now hangs at the Taj Mahal Tea House in Bandra. ” Alongside, she shared a picture of herself with a cup of tea against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Take a look at Zeenat Aman’s post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a day ago on Instagram, the post has accumulated a flurry of likes and comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

TV actor Roop Durgapal reacted to the post and wrote, “Having those earrings for more than five decades….” She added a person raising both hands and a heart emoticon. “What a priceless photo and such an interesting history behind it. Your posts are truly heartwarming, Zeenat Ji. And I look forward to them every day!” shared an individual. Another added, “It is heartening to know you still have those earrings Zeenat ji. Clearly shows your emotional attachment to good memories. Love going through your posts.” “So refreshing to read your honest and unfiltered thoughts on life!” commented a third with a heart emoticon. A fourth said, “First is always special. Etched in memory forever. Beautiful.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON