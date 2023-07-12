IAS officer cancels flight tickets, gets only 20 in refund

The fee for cancellation of flights can turn out to be a hefty sum at times. It's not only about canceling a ticket, but one might need to pay the convenience fee, cancellation charges, cost to the airline, and more. After these deductions, one can hardly expect a significant refund. And this tweet proves just that. Recently, an IAS officer shared a tweet on the amount he got in return of cancelling a ticket, and this has left many people stunned.

After cancelling flight tickets, an IAS only got ₹ 20 in refund.(Twitter/@Rahulkumar_IAS)

What is shown in the tweet?

"Pls suggest some good investment plans for my refund," shared IAS Rahul Kumar on the micro blogging platform. In the tweet, he also shared a snapshot of the cancellation charges. Kumar had booked the flight tickets for ₹13,820. After cutting airline cancellation fee, GI cancellation fee and GI convenience fee, he only got a refund of ₹20. Yes, you read that right.

Take a look at the tweet shared by IAS Rahul Kumar below:

This tweet was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than five lakh times. The share has also received over 5,000 likes and the numbers are still increasing. Many have also left comments on the post.

Take a look at what people are saying about this refund on the cancelled flight:

An individual wrote, "Invest in a time machine so you can go back and not spend money on something you clearly regret." A second added, "I learnt from experience that never book tickets from third party apps.. they loot you on cancelation. Book directly via airlines, might cost you a bit more but there is higher chance of refund on cancelation or they give option to reschedule." A third expressed, "This is the problem with online portals they sell tickets below cost and then recover in cancellations to my mind it is unfair trade practice." "You can still have a Vada pav with this amount," joked a fourth.

