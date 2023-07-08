British airline leave passengers on runway as plane was 'too heavy' to take off

In a rare incident, British airline EasyJet left 19 passengers on the runway as the flight reportedly became 'too heavy' to take off. According to the report, the pilot cited the heavy aircraft, short runway and the weather conditions as three major constraints for the delay.(Reuters. )

According to a report by Manchester Evening News, the EasyJet flight from Spain's Lanzarote airport to Liverpool's John Lennon airport was supposed to take off at 9:45 pm (local time) on Wednesday, but was delayed because of the heavy weight.

According to the report, the pilot cited the heavy aircraft, short runway and the weather conditions as three major constraints for the delay of the flight.

"Thank you all for getting here today. Because there are so many of you it's a pretty heavy aircraft", the pilot was heard saying in the video.

"That heavy aircraft combined with a pretty short runway and with the current unfavorable conditions here in Lanzarote, means the aircraft is too heavy to take off," he added.

The pilot then suggested measures to lighten the aircraft where he asked about 20 passengers to voluntarily skip the flight with an incentive of 500 euros.

“Now, you might be wondering what happens next and that's what I've come in here to say. If possible, I would like to ask up to 20 volunteers to choose not to fly to Liverpool tonight. If anyone wants to volunteer there will be an incentive. The current number we've been quoted by Easyjet is up to €500 per passenger who is willing to not fly tonight," the pilot said.

However, passengers were not impressed by the incentive on offer or the ill-preparedness of the airline. Eventually, 19 passengers agreed to stay back at the airport, the report added.

