IAS officer shares baffling puzzle, challenges people to crack a 3-digit code

Puzzles are around us forever, and solving them can be both challenging and rewarding. And if you are looking for one right away, we have a puzzle that will put your brain to the test. Shared on Twitter, the mind-boggling puzzle challenges people to crack a 3-digit code by using a series of hints and assessing them using reasoning. So, are you ready to try your hand at the puzzle?

“Your answer?” read the caption of the baffling puzzle shared by IAS Awanish Sharan on the micro-blogging site. The puzzle shared by the IAS officer challenges people to find the correct code for a lock using the given hints.

Take a look at Awanish Sharan’s tweet below:

Since being shared on March 11, the tweet has collected over 8.1 lakh views and more than 5,700 likes. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people posted in the comments:

“0,4,2. From 1st & 4th hints 6 & 8 are eliminated respectively. So, 2 is correct and is in the right place. By 3rd hint 0 & 2 are correct but in the wrong place now it becomes 0_2. By 2nd hint 1 is not possible as we have to put a number in the middle, so only 4 left,” posted an individual. Another commented, “Firstly see 4th condition 7,3,8 are not in the code ...after that by observing condition 1 &2 we conclude that 6 is also not in the code and we also get our code digit 2 in the right place ....now ...observe condition third and 5th we get our another two digits ....i.e. 042.” “042 is the right code as it follows all the rules,” wrote a third.

