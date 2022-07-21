Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IAS officer shares his class 10 marksheet on students' demand, it goes viral

The class 10 marksheet was shared by IAS Shahid Choudhary on students' demand, and it left people both impressed and inspired.
IAS Shahid Choudhary shared his class 10 marksheet on Twitter on students' demands and it went viral on social media.(Twitter/@listenshahid)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 05:09 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

An IAS officer recently shared his class 10 marksheet on Twitter, and netizens can't stop praising him for driving home a point. The now-viral marksheet is of IAS Shahid Choudhary, who passed Jammu and Kashmir State Board in 1997 with first division.

"On students' demand, here's my Class-X Mark-sheet which has remained "classified" since 1997! 339/500," wrote IAS Shahid Choudhary while sharing an image on Twitter. The marksheet shows marks scored by Shahid Choudhary in English, Mathematics, Hindi/Urdu, Science, and Social Studies.

Take a look at his tweet below:

The tweet was shared a day ago. It has since amassed over 4,200 likes and has received more than 200 retweets. The share has also received a wave of responses from people who were both impressed and inspired.

"It has been proved that marks do not matter. Only hard work and dedication matter," an individual commented. "No need for your score card, sir. Your work speaks in public! You are always in peoples' hearts as a tremendous public servant!" shared another. "Maths is one subject that can take you to heights or be the reason for one's sudden vertical fall," commented a third. "It was an average percentage! But you prove it, sir, that a marksheet cannot decide your future," wrote a fourth.

