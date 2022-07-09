IAS officer shares his Class 10th marksheet. Netizens find it motivating

It is often said that a marksheet is just a piece of paper and it doesn’t define your future. Sometimes people who score low marks go on to achieve great things in life. In an inspiring post, IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared his Class 10th marksheet on Twitter in which he passed with 3rd division and it left netizens impressed.

Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, shared his Class 10th marksheet from 1996 when he passed out from Bihar School Examination Board. He had obtained 314 marks from an aggregate of 700 marks to score 44.85 per cent. The IAS officer tweeted his marksheet on July 6 and it has received more than 31,000 likes and 3,060 retweets so far.

See the post below:

The tweet inspired many netizens as one user commented that he too had scored low marks in Class 10th but his tweet inspired him to start preparing for UPSC again. “Sir you won’t believe how much you inspire me, coincidentally, I too got 314 marks and 3rd division in my 10th but I left preparation thinking that UPSC considers only toppers. But you changed my perception today, we will start again, thank you,” he wrote. “Your success is inspirational, thanks for sharing it,” posted another. “I am also 1996 pass out. I know how hard was it to pass that year in Bihar. Over all passing results were approx 5% that year. Only exceptionally good students passed that year. Now, all those students would have achieved their career goal,” shared another individual. “It’s a great inspiration for all those students who are preparing for different competitive exams. This quote is perfect “where there’s a will there’s a way!”” another user commented.

Incidentally, Awanish Sharan had shared the marksheet of another IAS officer a few weeks ago. He had shared a photo of Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera along with his Class 10th marksheet. “Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera, while sharing his class 10th mark sheet, wrote that he got only passing marks in class 10th. He had got 35 marks in English, 36 in maths and 38 in science out of his 100. Not only in the whole village but in that school it was said that they could not do anything,” IAS Awanish Sharan had tweeted in Hindi.