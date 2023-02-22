IAS officer shares thought-provoking post on telephone. Jwala Gutta reacts

Telephones have seen significant evolution in the past few decades ranging from simple handheld transmitters or receivers to modern-day smartphones. While it made communication easier, it also glued people to their screens. Now, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan took to Twitter to share a thought-provoking post on telephones. The IAS officer’s share outlines how the evolution of smartphones has significantly impacted human beings and caged them in the infinite world of the Internet.

“When the phone was tied with a wire…,” wrote IAS officer Awanish Sharan while sharing an image on Twitter. The image shows a black-coloured rotary dial telephone kept on a pedestal. A text on the pedestal reads, “When the phone was tied with a wire - Humans were free….”

Take a look at the IAS officer's post here:

Since being shared on February 17, the tweet has amassed over 1.1 lakh views. It has also raked more than 2,400 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

Badminton player Jwala Gutta also reacted to the post and shared, “Agree.” “My phone is still connected to the wire sir!” commented a Twitter user. “So much depth in this line,” posted another. A third shared, “So true!” “Now we are tied with smartphones,” wrote a fourth.

