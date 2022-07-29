IAS officer shares why pic of truck carrying logs is the ‘definition of irony’

IAS officer Awanish Sharan recently posted a picture and added that it is an image that defines irony. The post has created a buzz among people and prompted them to share various comments. There is a possibility that the image may leave you with thoughts too.

“Definition of Irony,” Sharan posted. The image he shared shows a truck carrying logs of wood. However, one of then things written on a board hanging from the vehicle is what's captured people’s attention. “Plant more trees,” reads the phrase on the back of the truck.

Take a look at the post shared by the IAS officer:

The post has been shared on July 28. Since being shared, the tweet has gathered nearly 8,300 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also been re-tweeted over 800 times. The tweet has accumulated various comments. While some agreed with the IAS officer, others disagreed.

“‘Plant more trees’ - so I can cut them. He is right, in context to his business,” posted a Twitter user. “It's not irony, it's business model,” commented another. “If we plant more he will get more opportunities to cut and sell, it’s a caption of promoting his business,” wrote a third.

