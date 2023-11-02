India beats Sri Lanka by 302 runs, maintains winning streak. Fans can't keep calm

In an encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India emerged victorious against Sri Lanka. Be it bowling, batting or fielding, the Men in Blue put on a stellar performance today to maintain their winning streak in the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. It was Sri Lanka who won the toss and chose to field first. India scored an impressive 357 runs with a loss of 8 wickets and secured a comfortable win over Sri Lanka by 302 runs. ICC Men’s World Cup 2023: India celebrates after beating Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.(X (Screengrab))

As India won the match, cricket fans were quick enough to share celebratory posts. While some talked about the team’s wins in consecutive matches, others shared how eagerly they are waiting for the next match.

India in World Cup 2023:

India is the host country this year for ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue have continued their winning streak since their first match in the ongoing event. Today’s win against Sri Lanka guarantees India’s spot in the final four. India marched on this victorious journey with wins against Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in earlier matches in the ongoing mega cricket event. The team will next face South Africa on November 5 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

