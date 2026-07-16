‘I’d rather spend 1,500 on shopping than therapy’: Psychology student reflects on mental health stigma

A psychology student’s LinkedIn post about the way people perceive therapy has started conversations around mental health and emotional wellbeing. The post highlighted how many people still hesitate to seek counselling due to misconceptions and social stigma.

A psychology student’s honest take on mental health stigma. (Representative Image)

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It also questioned why spending money on self-care is often accepted, while investing in mental health remains difficult for many.

The post was shared on LinkedIn by Anushka Sasi Ramanath, who recalled a conversation with someone after suggesting they consider counselling. Her caption read, "I'd rather spend ₹1,500 on shopping than spend it on therapy."

She wrote, "Someone said this to me after I suggested they consider counselling. For a moment, it caught me off guard. It made me question the field I have chosen to pursue and wonder, is this really how people perceive therapy?"

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on the interaction later, Anushka said she realised the comment may not have been a rejection of counselling itself, but could have come from uncertainty about what therapy actually involves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on the interaction later, Anushka said she realised the comment may not have been a rejection of counselling itself, but could have come from uncertainty about what therapy actually involves. {{/usCountry}}

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She explained that for many people, therapy can feel intimidating because they assume the first session will require them to reveal deeply personal experiences immediately. This fear often makes people believe they are “not stressed enough” to seek help or that others have bigger problems.

Take a look:

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Why many people hesitate to seek therapy

Anushka pointed out that attitudes towards mental health are often shaped by family, culture and society. Conversations around emotional wellbeing continue to carry stigma, with many people viewing therapy as something meant only for those dealing with severe mental health challenges.

However, counselling is not limited to moments of crisis. It can help people understand themselves better, navigate life changes, improve relationships, process emotions and have a non-judgemental space to express their thoughts.

She added that people do not have to wait until they feel completely overwhelmed before seeking support.

Concluding her post, Anushka wrote, “Perhaps the question isn't whether therapy is ‘worth’ ₹1,500. Perhaps it's whether our emotional wellbeing is something we've learned to value in the first place.”

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The post received reactions from several LinkedIn users who shared similar thoughts on mental health awareness.

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One user commented, "This is so true. So many people often minimise their struggles and end up weighing their emotional wellbeing against a price tag rather than seeing it as an investment."

Another person wrote, "So well said."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)