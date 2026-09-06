‘If only our actual posts went this viral’: McDonald’s India reacts to viral X post

McDonald’s India’s X account shared an unexpected post on September 6 that quickly got people talking. The message was about an alleged workplace dispute involving an intern and a manager. It was later deleted, but screenshots of the post continued to circulate online.

What did the deleted post claim?

McDonald’s India’s X post raises questions online. (X/@mcdonaldsindia)

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The message was written by an anonymous individual who claimed to be an intern at McDonald’s India. They alleged that their manager had not paid them for months and said they had taken on two additional jobs.

The person wrote, “I am an intern at McDonald’s India. My boss, Amit Joshi, has not paid me for months, forcing me to take on two extra jobs. I manage several McDonald’s Asian accounts, but Amit Joshi has not paid me since December 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} “In addition to my two jobs in customer support and delivery, I try to trade memecoins. I literally starve every day because I lose all my money on them. Since Amit Joshi is refusing to pay my salary, I plan to get community support. I believe this is a good option because they hold over ₹60,000. I haven’t been paid since May.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In addition to my two jobs in customer support and delivery, I try to trade memecoins. I literally starve every day because I lose all my money on them. Since Amit Joshi is refusing to pay my salary, I plan to get community support. I believe this is a good option because they hold over ₹60,000. I haven’t been paid since May.” {{/usCountry}}

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The unusual nature of the message quickly caught the attention of social media users. Screenshots of the deleted post were subsequently shared online, although the identity of the person behind it could not be independently established.

The claim also prompted speculation among users, with some questioning whether the company’s X account had been compromised.

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How did McDonald’s India respond?

McDonald’s India appeared to address the incident through a post of its own. Sharing an image showing a sad dog holding a phone, the company wrote, “McD admin right now: If only our actual posts went this viral”.

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The post also included the hashtags “#memecoin” and “#fakenews”, seemingly indicating that the earlier message was not a genuine company post.

The deleted post continues to draw attention online, with users questioning its authenticity.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)